Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 75,511 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 494,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 15,215,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139,750. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

