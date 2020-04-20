Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,226 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $888,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.99. 11,197,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,961,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,862.61. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

