Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.17. 10,729,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.