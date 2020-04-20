Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,705 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,705 shares during the quarter. Docusign makes up approximately 3.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Docusign by 62.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.