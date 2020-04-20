Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 3,905,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,243. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

