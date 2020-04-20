Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

