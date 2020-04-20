Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,012 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,963. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

