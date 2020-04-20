electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 2,284,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in electroCore by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in electroCore by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

