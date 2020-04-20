Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.65. 11,824,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

