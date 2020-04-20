Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,488 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,258,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 210,859 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 7,502,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,336. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.