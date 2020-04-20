Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics makes up approximately 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of CyberOptics worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBE. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.41. 42,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of 204.12, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.68. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $26.75.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.