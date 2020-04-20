Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 14.49% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

LOUP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

