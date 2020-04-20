Epiq Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

