Epiq Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 633,200 Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 633,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Frank acquired 35,000 shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,175,000 shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AQB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

AQB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquabounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

