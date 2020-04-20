Epiq Partners LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 503,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129.6% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 427,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Resource America Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 104.5% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 1,228,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 627,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.9% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 343,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,257.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

