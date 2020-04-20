EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at SunTrust Banks

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 1,285,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,858. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.23%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

