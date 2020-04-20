EURBASE (EBASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,327.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00012570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00080784 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00416854 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001072 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032725 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011780 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004388 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com . The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

