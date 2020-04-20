Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.