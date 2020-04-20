First Command Bank Acquires New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 652,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,344. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

