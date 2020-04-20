First Command Bank Sells 540 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

VLO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.31. 5,450,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,223. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

