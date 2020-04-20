First Command Bank Sells 71 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

