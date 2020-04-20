Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lifted to Buy at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Nomura Securities currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.