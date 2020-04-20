Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

