Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Position Trimmed by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,753,000 after purchasing an additional 561,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after purchasing an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $6.67 on Monday, hitting $148.21. 2,213,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

