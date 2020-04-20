GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 28,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,935. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

