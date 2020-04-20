Greenbrier Companies Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $540.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

