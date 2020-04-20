Greenbrier Companies Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.
Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.
Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $540.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.