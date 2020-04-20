Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,208. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

