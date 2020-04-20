Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. 7,213,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,845,058. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.