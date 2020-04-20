Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

