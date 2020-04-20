Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 570.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 87.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

