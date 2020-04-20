Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,243 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,121. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,036. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $276.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

