Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $279.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,930. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

