Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $187,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,818. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.