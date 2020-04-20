Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Davita were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. 1,359,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,025. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

