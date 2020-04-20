Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 2,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.61. 2,178,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

