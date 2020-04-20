Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 3,721 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,926. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

