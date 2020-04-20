Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

