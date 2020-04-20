Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,609. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.77.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

