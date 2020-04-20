Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 828 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after purchasing an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

