Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $14,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,728. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

