Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $317,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. 370,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.18.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

