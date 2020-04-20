Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $351,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,484. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

