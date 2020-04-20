Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $428,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of UDR by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 530,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 699,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 17.1% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $36.37. 2,529,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.