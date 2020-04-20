Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $575,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,726. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

