Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,738,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

