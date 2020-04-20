Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,738,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit