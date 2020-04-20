Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.36. 1,099,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,922. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

