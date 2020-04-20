Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 88 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,827,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

