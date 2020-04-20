Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Icon comprises about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Icon were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Icon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Icon by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Icon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.92.

ICLR traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $158.42. 263,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

