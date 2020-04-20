Insider Buying: Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Purchases 5,530 Shares of Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCHW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 11,016,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

