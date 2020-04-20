Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 4.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,189,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,865. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.